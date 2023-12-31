Tesla Model X Spotted On B'luru Road

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) A Tesla Model X sports utility vehicle (SUV) was recently sighted on a road in Bengaluru, and pictures of it quickly went viral on social media.

A red-coloured Model X was spotted on Minsk Square near the Cubbon Park metro station, and two separate photos were shared on X -- one with the car halted at the traffic signal, the other on the move.

"Tesla test drives Bengaluru roads. Minsk Square #Tesla #India #Bengaluru #ElectricDrive," North BangalorePost, who shared the pictures, wrote on X.

The post also received numerous user comments, with some pointing out that the vehicle may not have been used for a test drive because it had a Dubai license plate.

"It's not test drive, someone is on an official visit and driving his car from Dubai. which is very much allowed for a limited period," a user wrote.

"That's a Dubai-registered Tesla on Carnet. Come to Kerala, very common here," another user said.

One more user mentioned, "Looks more like a private car registered in Dubai".

Last week, media reports said that Elon Musk's Tesla may announce to set up an Electric Vehicle (EV) supply system manufacturing plant in Gujarat during the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' next month.

The announcement is likely to be made in the presence of Tesla CEO and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the flagship event from January 10-12.

According to Ahmedabad Mirror, the state government has suggested Sanand, Becharaji and Dholera as the sites for Tesla to set up its manufacturing plant.

Earlier, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were being considered by Tesla to set up its EV plant.

