Anahat Clinches Girls' U-19 Title At Scottish Junior Open Squash

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Talented teenager Anahat Singh led a dominant Indian performance at the 2023 Scottish Junior Open squash, bagging the girls' under-19 title with an 11-6, 11-1, 11-5 victory over home favourite Robyn McAlpine in the final.

Saturday's title win capped off a spectacular year for Delhi's Anahat, who recorded the under-19 and senior National championship double and won mixed doubles bronze along with Abhay Singh both at the Asian Games and the inaugural Asian Mixed Doubles Championships.

Meanwhile, India's Subhash Choudhary rallied to beat compatriot Shiven Agarwal 5-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-8, 11-5 in the boys' under-15 final, while Shresht Iyer beat Shreyansh Jah 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 11-8 in an all-Indian boys' under-13 final on Saturday.

Top-seeded Indian Aadya Budhia displayed resilience in beating Malaysia's Niea Chew 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9 in the girls' under-13 final, while top seed Prabhav Bajoria beat second seed Aaditya Shah 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-6 in an all-Indian boys' under-11 final. Divyanshi Jain finished runner-up in the girls' under-11 category.

Almost 200 players from over 30 countries took part in the event.

