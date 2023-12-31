(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) --



1957 -- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Jaber, minister of education, inaugurated Kuwait's first museum at Dasman Palace, displaying artifacts from Failaka Island.

1961 -- An Amiri Decree was issued establishing Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, aimed at assisting Arab and underdeveloped countries to improve their economic situations through loans.

1972 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed decree on the establishment of Arab Maritime Petroleum Transport Company (AMPTC) and subsidiaries.

1977 -- Kuwait's 12th Amir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, passed away. Sheikh Sabah had been the Amir since 1965. Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, becomes Kuwait's 13th Amir.

1980 -- The Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree regulating state property and tasking the Finance Ministry with overseeing state interests in this area.

2008 -- The Public Authority for Civil Information announced that Kuwait's population reached 3.4 million, of which 1.078 million were Kuwaitis.

2018 -- The Kuwait cabinet approved a decrease in symbolic price for houses located in Mutla city from KD 5,000 to 3,000 to encourage citizens to live in new areas. (end)

