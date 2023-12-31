Master Plan For Development Of Baku City Until 2040 Approved

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Master Plan
for the Development of the City of Baku until 2040.
In this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new
resolution, Azernews reports.
The master plan was prepared by the winner of the international
tender, the German company AS+P Albert Speer + Partner Gmbh.
