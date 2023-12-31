               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Master Plan For Development Of Baku City Until 2040 Approved


12/31/2023 1:07:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the Master Plan for the Development of the City of Baku until 2040.

In this regard, Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new resolution, Azernews reports.

The master plan was prepared by the winner of the international tender, the German company AS+P Albert Speer + Partner Gmbh.

