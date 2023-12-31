Kremlin Seeking To Undermine France's Support For Ukraine - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has intensified attempts to influence political circles and public opinion in France in order to sow discord in the country on the issue of further assistance to Ukraine.

This is stated by The Washington Post, Ukrinform reports.

Russia is increasing its efforts to undermine the support to Kyiv from France, which is a concealed propaganda front in Western Europe, which has become part of the war against Ukraine, the publication notes, citing conversations with far-right French politicians, as well as Kremlin documents.

Kremlin documents obtained by the European security agency and reviewed by WP journalists, in particular, points to the first deputy head of the Russian president's administration, Sergey Kirienko. He instructed Kremlin political technologists to promote political discord in France. French-language social networks, as well as political figures, public opinion leaders, and activists in this country were selected as the main tools of the operation.

ZOV/Pravda network as part of Russianspins

Moscow's goal is to undermine support for Ukraine and weaken NATO's resolve, the report reads.

It is noted that the Kremlin is trying to strengthen the narrative about the alleged damage to the French economy over Russia sanctions and the decrease in trade volumes in this regard. The Moscow narrative also claims that the French are facing the deepest socio-economic crisis in recent years. Among other theses spun by Russia are claims that arms supplies to Ukraine have supposedly depleted France's own arsenals, leaving the nation with no means for self-defense.

As reported, Russia's plans regarding media meddling in Germany have been exposed as the Kremlin attempted to unite the far-right and far-left into an anti-war alliance.