Chilly Weather Forecast Across Jordan In Coming Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department anticipated chilly temperatures over elevated mountainous terrains on Sunday, while other regions will experience relatively cooler weather. Meanwhile, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are poised for agreeable temperatures, accompanied by low-altitude cloud cover.A slight possibility of sporadic light rain showers is also forecast in the eastern regions during the afternoon hours, while winds are expected to maintain a moderate southeasterly direction.According to the latest meteorological report, Monday will retain cold temperatures over high-altitude mountainous areas and relatively cooler conditions in other regions. However, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy pleasant temperatures, with scattered clouds at lower altitudes. Moderate southeasterly winds are expected to persist.Similar weather patterns are projected for Tuesday, with cold weather anticipated over highland areas and relatively cooler conditions elsewhere.The temperatures today in different regions of Jordan indicate highs reaching 15 degrees in Amman and lows dropping to 7 degrees Celsius. The northern highlands will experience temperatures ranging from 12 degrees Celsius as the high to 5 degrees Celsius as the low, while the southern highlands will see a high of 13 degrees Celsius and a low of 4 degrees Celsius. Lastly, the Gulf of Aqaba anticipates a high of 24 degrees Celsius and a low of 13 degrees Celsius.