Sidra Medicine Advocates For Inclusive Genomic Databases

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The critical need to address inequity in medical research by expanding genomic databases including Qatar and the region has been emphasized by the Chief Research Officer at Sidra Medicine, Dr. Khalid Fakhro.

He shed light on the importance of global representation in databases to make breakthrough discoveries in health conditions and treatments.

“With funding and participants in place, expanding genomic databases needs to attract the best scientists to engage with the research question being studied,” notes Dr. Fakhro in an article published on Biopharma Trend.

“Efforts worldwide are underway to improve our understanding of health, and genetic profiling from big datasets is revolutionizing the ways we diagnose and treat diseases, such as certain forms of cancer,” he noted.

The article highlights the recent BARAKA-Qatar study on the genomic architecture of autism spectrum disorder in Qatar, a collaboration with MSSNG, one of the largest ASD genomic repositories globally. Dr. Fakhro acknowledges the progress made but emphasizes the long road ahead in making genome databases representative of global populations.

“Ensuring every patient has access to the care they need globally is the overarching goal,” states Dr. Fakhro.“Expanding databases in Qatar allows us to make daily discoveries benefiting both patients and the general population, especially for individuals of Arab ancestry worldwide.”

The underrepresentation of certain populations poses a significant challenge to the development of equitable and effective healthcare solutions. Dr. Fakhro points out that the lack of diversity in genomic databases can result in less effective care, as treatment approaches may vary based on genetic makeup.

The Middle East, with a population exceeding 400 million people, remains among the most underrepresented in genomic databases.

Dr. Fakhro stresses the need for local pediatric databases to address the unique healthcare needs of children. The lack of diversity not only contributes to healthcare inequality but also limits medical research in the region.“Broadening genetic databases is not a simple task,” Dr. Fakhro acknowledges.“Researchers must meet rigorous international standards, protect patient privacy, and ensure data is available to global partners. At Sidra Medicine, we've found people to be willing participants in research, understanding that the ultimate goal is to help others.”

To overcome the challenges, Dr. Fakhro emphasizes the importance of government and academic support, along with industry partnerships. He calls for increased international pharma and tech presence in the Middle East, citing the growing global next-generation sequencing (NGS) informatics market, expected to reach $4 by 2030.

Dr. Fakhro anticipates that groundbreaking research and treatment development will benefit research bodies, industry partners, and local populations alike, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable future in precision medicine.