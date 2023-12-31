Ride-Hailing Apps Make Life Easier, Say Commuters

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The advent of ride-hailing apps has positively impacted the lives of people. It has made commuting more convenient, reducing waiting time, and offering competitive prices and rewards.

The Peninsula spoke to commuters and drivers to know how these apps have benefitted them.

A Sri Lankan expat Fatima said that for nearly 15 years she has been relying on taxis for her commuting needs.

The emergence of a number of applications during the past few years helped commuters, she said.

“The ride-hailing apps have significantly enhanced the convenience of my daily travels. It offers me a variety of options that were not available before. Presently, I use two ride-hailing applications and make my choice based on cost-effectiveness. Beyond affordability, I prioritise the reliability of the service, ensuring that I can depend on timely pickups and arrivals,” she said.

“Safety is an important concern for me, and I am particular about selecting only those ride-hailing apps officially approved in Qatar. This added layer of scrutiny ensures that the services I use comply with local regulations and safety standards.”

The Ministry of Transport announced in October this year that only six transport companies in the country have the licence to operate as ride-hailing services. In a social media post, it said that Uber, Karwa Technologies, QDrive, Badr, Aber, and Zoom Ride are the only companies that are licensed to do the business of passenger transportation via electronic applications. It warned that legal actions will be taken against violating companies.

A Pakistani expat Shahid said,“I used Uber for years, until a few months ago when I heard about TaxiF. I have never used Uber again since this new app is cheaper. I have travelled for less than QR6 with this new app. This was hard to imagine before. I have heard that some of these apps are not authorised and registered with authorities in Qatar, I have seen drivers and passengers use them regardless since they are cheaper than the more established ride-hailing apps.”

An Indian expat David reminiscing about the time when ride-hailing apps were not prevalent, said,“The taxi apps are excellent in terms of convenience. Earlier when these apps were not introduced, one had to wait for taxis on the roadside, the waiting time sometimes could extend even half an hour or more. When a taxi passed by, one had to raise his/her hands to stop the driver, it was just a mess. Now, you can book a taxi while sitting in your room and within a few minutes, it will arrive.”

Joking about the comfort these apps have provided he said,“However, these apps have made people lazy and inactive, a factor responsible for rising obesity rates. If these apps were not available, you could walk at least 500 metres more.”

He said that he uses Badrgo, Karwa, Uber and TaxiF for commuting. Making a comparison among these apps he said,“The apps with international presence like Uber are quick to respond. However, their prices are a little higher, compared to other companies. Badrgo is a new app, and a good point is that the fare doesn't change when you reach your destination.

“People use TaxiF because of its low price. One problem with TaxiF is that the drivers and cars are not like that of other companies. They use old cars as they don't have any kind of restrictions. At the time of booking TaxiF, the price will always show at least QR2 less, but when you reach your destination, the fare in the app will show higher because of certain conditions.”

When asked why drivers are using unregistered apps, a taxi driver, Raveesh from Nepal, said:“TaxiF might be illegal, but we are using it since we get customers through it. Our customers are using it because it is cheaper. The main thing is that a car being used as a taxi should be registered with a limousine company, a requirement I and most other drivers fulfil.”

A Pakistani taxi driver Khalid said that he uses Uber, TaxiF and Badrgo. He said that earnings were good before but now he is not able to earn even QR200 per day.“You have to pay QR100 as rent for the car to the limousine company per day. Besides, you have to put petrol and put aside money for food.”

Making a comparison among the apps, he said,“Badrgo is a comparatively new app and some of its features may become good for us in the future.”

Talking about Uber, he said that if one uses this app during the first 15 days of the month and drives about 12 hours, then he can earn up to QR300 and during the second half of the month profits are less and one can expect QR200 to QR250 per day.

(Names have been changed to keep the identity of those interviewed anonymous.)