Ukraine's Cultural Heritage As Part Of World Heritage Needs More Powerful Support - Karandieiev

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The cultural heritage of Ukraine is part of the world heritage, and neglecting Ukraine's problems means neglecting the culture of the world.

Acting Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Rostyslav Karandieiev said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We must honestly say that we live now at the expense of donors. Both the government and the president of Ukraine have repeatedly said that macro-financial assistance is currently decisive for Ukraine's resilience. The entire humanitarian sector, including the sphere of culture, is now largely financed at the expense of donors. And we understand that without such support from the world community, we will not survive. Therefore, marking our needs, actualizing them, we are entitled to count on additional, more powerful support, of higher quality. After all, the cultural heritage of Ukraine is part of the world heritage. And neglecting our problems means neglecting the culture of the world," Karandieiev said.

He stressed that there are people who make decisions in the international community, in countries that are Ukraine's partners, allies - there is an understanding of culture, including as an important factor of resistance to the aggressor state.

"By the way, I want to tell you that this is a big challenge, generally understanding that culture is important as a component of resistance, as a component of the fight against the aggressor, as a component of the formation of our internal strength, our internal national identity, as a component of spiritual resistance. Without this, we cannot count on the proper motivation of people at the front, on motivation in peacetime," Karandieiev said.