Ukraine Tells UNSC Of Yet Another Russian Strike

The Ukrainian delegation at the UN briefed the members of the UN Security Council on the latest Russian missile and drone attacks.

According to Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York, the relevant statement was made at the meeting of the UN Security Council on Saturday by the adviser from the Ukrainian Mission to the UN, Serhiy Dvornyk

A few hours ago, Russia again terrorized Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, hitting a residential building and a hotel, the diplomat recalled.

Dvornyk said that on December 30, a number of cities and villages came under Russian fire: Dnipro, Nikopol, and Vyshchetarasivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Kupiansk, and Velyka Shpakivka in Kharkiv region; Mezenivka in Sumy region; Kurakhove, Avdiivka, Selidove, Prohres, Oleksandrovo-Kalynove, and Novoukrainka in Donetsk region; Semenivka and Arkhipivka, Chernihiv region; as well as Antonivka and Tomyna Balka of Kherson region.

Casualty toll in missile attack onup to 26

There is only one way to stop the human suffering and destruction caused by the war, and that is to stop the war itself, he noted.

He added that is very surprising that such a simple truth for diplomats slips away from the members of the Russian delegation, who refer to themselves as diplomats.

He noted that Moscow should implement the resolution of the UN General Assembly of February 23, 2023 on the principles of the UN Charter that underlie a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Only one person in the Kremlin can immediately make the appropriate decision to cease the aggression, withdraw the troops from the territory of Ukraine, and prepare for what usually comes after the end of the war – responsibility and compensations," Dvornyk stressed.

He added that as soon as the bloody Russian war ends and there are no casualties among the civilian population, the reasons for further meetings of the UN Security Council on this issue will vanish.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday Russia convened an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the shelling of Belgorod on December 30.

The day before, on Friday, at Ukraine's request, the Security Council discussed the mass shelling of Ukrainian cities on December 29, which killed dozens of civilians. The majority of Security Council members and UN Secretary General António Guterres strongly condemned these actions on the part of Russia.