Poland Resumes Ground Search After Friday Airspace Breach

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Poland was renewing a search operation for elements of a
suspected Russian rocket on Saturday, which it said had violated
the country's airspace on Friday morning, Reuters reports citing
the Polish army, Azernews reports, citing
international media outlets.
"We inform that on December 30...a ground search will be carried
out in the Lublin Voivodeship for possible elements of the object
that violated Polish airspace yesterday," the Polish army's
operational command wrote on social media platform X.
"The aim of the search is to definitively confirm that no
element of the object remains on Polish territory."
Polish military officials said on Friday that the object had
left the country's airspace within three minutes of entry from the
direction of its border with Ukraine.
"The Ukrainian side and allies have initially confirmed our
radar records that the object had left Polish territory," a
spokesperson for the operational command told Reuters.
The search was scheduled to run until 1900 GMT after being
paused overnight, he added.
Some 480 soldiers of the Territorial Defense Force were to take
part in the search near the city of Zamosc in southeastern Poland,
the operational command said on X.
On Friday evening Poland's foreign ministry summoned the Russian
charge d'affaires, demanding an explanation for the violation of
its airspace by a guided missile.
MENAFN31122023000195011045ID1107671481
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.