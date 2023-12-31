Death Toll From Floods In South Africa Rises To 14

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The death toll caused by floods in Ladysmith Town, South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Province, has risen to 14 while 10 others are still missing, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The heavy rains on Dec. 24 resulted in Bellspruit River bursting its banks, causing water to overflow onto the N11 road in Ladysmith.

The disaster management teams are working with the police to continue to search for those missing people, said Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, an official from the department.

"We also urge all family members not to delay reporting their missing loved ones. This will greatly assist in the mobilization of search teams and allow us to get support from the various organizations we collaborate with on disaster matters," Sithole-Moloi said.

The South African Weather Service predicted that rains will continue in various areas of KwaZulu-Natal, according to Sithole-Moloi, who urged people to be cautious when traveling.