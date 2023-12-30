French Couple Planning To 'Sacrifice' Son In Sahara Arrested In Spain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Madrid: Spanish authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a French couple earlier in December for planning to "sacrifice" in the Sahara their five-year-old son, who they believed to be "possessed".
The couple was arrested on December 21 in the southern Spanish port of Algeciras, as the family was about to board a ferry to the Moroccan city of Tangiers.
The Guardia Civil police force said in a statement they had arrested a "couple of French origin" who "intended to murder their five-year-old son in the Sahara, believing him to be possessed".
Both parents had "psychiatric problems" and were the subject of a European arrest warrant for the abduction of a minor, the Guardia Civil added.
The pair have been remanded in custody by a judge in Spain.
The child is in good health and has been sent to a reception centre for minors in Spain before being returned to France.
MENAFN30122023000063011010ID1107671439
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.