King Receives Call From Canada PM, Urges International Pressure For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

His Majesty King Abdullah on Friday received a phone call from Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during which His Majesty called for international pressure towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

His Majesty stressed the importance of protecting civilians and increasing humanitarian aid for Gaza, while guaranteeing its sustained delivery, noting Jordan's efforts in this regard, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King reaffirmed Jordan's full rejection of attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue and forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, calling for countering extremist settler violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank.

His Majesty reiterated that security and military solutions can never bring peace, stressing that the only way to achieve that is to create a political horizon that leads to just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.