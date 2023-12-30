Marmi 2024 To Take Off Monday In Sealine Area

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Gannas Association announced Saturday that the 15th Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2024) will kick off on Monday, January 1 and run until January 27 at Sabkhat Marmi in the Sealine Area.

Marmi Festival chairman Miteb Mubarak al- Qahtani said the festival will open with Al Tala'a championship during the morning period, which will continue until January 7, where 34 groups will compete. After the end of the qualifiers, the draw for the next round will be conducted and broadcast live on Al Gannas Association's social media accounts, he said, pointing out that the date of the next rounds will be determined upon deciding the number of qualifiers.

As for the schedule of the 15th Marmi International Festival 2024, al-Qahtani noted that Hadad Al Tahadi Championship will kick off from the first day in the evening period, followed by other competitions. The final of the Hadad Al Tahadi Championship will be held on January 26, he added.

On January 5, the junior falconers and promising falconers championships will be held, in addition to the Saluki racing championship qualifiers to win a place in the final, al-Qahtani said.

It is worth mentioning that the Social & Sports Contribution Fund (DAAM) is a sponsor of the 15th Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2024).

