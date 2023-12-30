Covid Cases In India Live Updates: Omicron Sub-Variant JN.1 Cases Surge Ahead Of New Year, 7 Deaths Reported

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Covid Cases India Live Updates: COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases have seen a surge throughout India in the past few days and both the central and state governments are vigilant and prepared over the outbreak of the new Omicron Subvariant JN.1, ahead of the New Year celebrations total count of coronavirus cases in India has reached 4,50,12,484 since its outbreak in January 2020. According to the Union Health Ministry report, the death toll due to COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 55,33,358 . Seven COVID related deaths was reported on December 30. As per the official report by the Indian Council of Medical Research 41,797 tests were performed on December 29 reported a total of 145 cases of COVID-19 subvariant JN.1 till December 28. The World Health Organisation (WHO) classified JN.1 as a variant of interest and as distinct from its parent lineage, BA.2.86. WHO has informed that based on current evidence, the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low per the health department, Omicron XBB.1.16 is a dominant variant of COVID-19 and a total of 1,972 cases were reported.

