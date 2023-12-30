Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Jolts Indonesia's Irian Jaya

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Irian Jaya late at night on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology reported tremors were felt at 22:46:28 IST at a depth of 77 km to the NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found to be at Latitude: -3.11 and Longitude: 139.28, respectively.\"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 30-12-2023, 22:46:28 IST, Lat: -3.11 & Long: 139.28, Depth: 77 km, Location: Irian Jaya, Indonesia,\" the NCS posted on X.Notably, Irian Jaya is a region in Indonesia that was previously known as West Irian and West Papua reports of casualties or material damage have surfaced yet details are awaited Read: Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Ukhrul in ManipurEarthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the \"Ring of Fire.\"The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes Read: Earthquake today: 6.3 magnitude quake hits Japan's Kuril IslandsIt is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.
MENAFN30122023007365015876ID1107671252
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.