Indian-Origin Family Found Dead In $5.45 Million Mansion In Massachusetts Police Probe Domestic Violence Suspicions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a suspected case of domestic violence, a prosperous Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead in their $5 million residence in the US state of Massachusetts, as reported by media sources reported by PTI, Norfolk District Attorney (DA) Michael Morrissey said on Thursday that the bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57, his wife, Teena, 54, and their 18-year-old daughter, Ariana, were found in their Dover mansion at about 7:30 m, situated approximately 32 kilometers southwest of downtown Boston, the capital of Massachusetts and her husband, also identified as Rick, were previously involved in the management of an education systems company called EduNova, which is no longer active district attorney, characterizing the event as a \"domestic violence situation\" and a“terrible tragedy,” mentioned the discovery of a firearm near the husband's body Read: Indian student kept in captivity for 3 months, beaten with PVC pipe, metal rods in US, rescuedThe New York Post reported that he declined to say whether all three family members were shot dead - and by whom stated that he would await the forthcoming ruling from the medical examiner before determining whether to label the incident as a murder-suicide district attorney declined to speculate on the motive behind the killings records indicate that the couple seemed to have encountered financial difficulties in the recent past district attorney said,“The grim discovery of their bodies was made after a relative had stopped by to check on the family members after not hearing from them in one or two days.”Also Read: 3 Khalisan extremists charged over bid to kill Indian-origin NZ radio hostMorrissey added that there had been no prior police reports or domestic incidents tied to the home.“There's been no police reports, there's been no problems, no domestic issues, no nothing at that house or in the entire neighborhood that I'm aware of,” Morrissey said.“This is very unfortunate and our heart goes out to the entire Kamal family on this tragedy.”“I hate to see it at any time,” Morrissey added of domestic violence incidents.“I think some of the tensions that people feel in relationships often come out around the holidays.”Also Read: Who is Sai Varshith Kandula, the Indian-origin man charged for threatening Joe BidenThe district attorney mentioned that the inquiry into the killings is still in progress, and investigators have been examining the crime scene for a significant part of the night.“Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party, but suggests that this is a deadly incident of domestic violence,” his office said in a statement.“It is not believed that there is any ongoing danger to the Dover community related to this incident.”Meanwhile, according to The Post, the family's sprawling mansion - estimated to be worth USD 5.45 million - went into foreclosure a year ago and was sold to the Massachusetts-based Wilsondale Associates LLC for USD 3 million Read: Indian-origin man stabbed to death in UK, 2nd incident in three daysThe Kamals had purchased the 19,000-square-foot estate – which boasts 11 bedrooms – for USD 4 million in 2019, according to the records, according to media reports slain family members were the only ones living in the mansion at the time, the DA said, adding that the area, one of the richest in the state, was“a nice neighbourhood, a safe community.”Their company was launched in 2016 but was dissolved in December 2021, state records show Kamal was listed on EduNova's website as the chief operating officer of the company, describing her as an alum of Harvard University and Delhi University in India to his biography on the EduNova website, Kamal was an alumnus of Boston University and the MIT Sloan School of Management, as well as Stanford University working at EduNova, he“held many executive positions in the education-consulting field,” the biography added marketed a“student success system” designed to improve the grades of students in middle school, high school, and college,” The Boston Globe newspaper reported Read: Hyderabad woman stabbed to death in UK, suspect Brazilian flat-mate arrestedTeena filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in September 2022 – listing between USD 1 million and USD 10 million in liabilities, filings show. The case, however, was dismissed two months later due to insufficient documentation, who was a Harvard alumnus, was listed as one of the board of directors for the American Red Cross of Massachusetts online bio touted her more than three decades of working in the education and technology industries, the daughter of the couple attended Middlebury College, a private liberal arts institution in Vermont with an annual cost of $64,800. Her field of study, as indicated on her LinkedIn profile, was neuroscience noted that there hasn't been a reported homicide in Dover since 2020, and in his 12 years as District Attorney, he has not handled a homicide case from that neighbourhood before.“It's very rare to have this kind of a violence situation almost in any community in Norfolk County, but particularly Dover,” Morrissey said.“It's a small, well-run community, but like everybody else, there are problems out there that can affect no matter where you live.”(With inputs from PTI)

