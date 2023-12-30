Kerala: Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Kozhikode City Ahead Of New Year Celebrations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kozhikode: Traffic Assistant Commissioner Johnson said that restrictions have been imposed in the city limits of Kozhikode on New Year's Eve. As per new restrictions, no goods vehicles will have access to enter Kozhikode city today. Vehicles, including cars, traveling with only a driver without other passengers will also be restricted from entering the city.

Parking access to the beach area will be restricted after 3 p.m. to facilitate New Year's Eve celebrations, as no parking is allowed in the areas, including South Beach. The illegal parking should be timely removed by crane. The Traffic Assistant said that 10 sub-inspectors will conduct strict checks at various places in the city to take action against those who drive vehicles using intoxicating substances.



Strict action will be taken against those who carry out exercises in vehicles in such a way as to threaten the lives and property of the public. The police informed that the public should cooperate as much as possible with the restrictions imposed to facilitate the New Year celebrations.

