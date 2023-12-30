Kerala News LIVE: Nava Kerala Sadas: Highest Number Of Complaints Received From Malappuram District

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:25 am: Vigilance conducts flash raid inspections at Kumali check post

The vigilance conducted a flash raid inspection at Kumali check post in Idukki on the occasion of Sabarimala season. Widespread irregularities were found at the motor vehicle department's check post at the border. Vigilance also seized cash kept in various parts of the office complex.

8:52 am:

Traffic restrictions imposed in Kozhikode city ahead of New Year celebrations

Traffic Assistant Commissioner Johnson said that restrictions have been imposed in the city limits of Kozhikode on New Year's Eve. As per new restrictions, no goods vehicles will have access to enter Kozhikode city today. Vehicles, including cars, traveling with only a driver without other passengers will also be restricted from entering the city.

8:21 am: One person died as car collides with truck in Thrissur

One died after an Innova car rammed in front of the truck in Thrissur. The incident happened at 3 a.m. The condition of five other people is critical. The Innova was destroyed in the accident.

8:17 am:

Nava Kerala Sadas: Highest number of complaints received from Malappuram district

Malappuram district has received the highest number of complaints in Nava Kerala Sadas.

Of the 81354 complaints received in Malappuram, only 2375 were resolved within a month. The officials say that action has been completed in 5134 complaints. The tour of the Nava Kerala Sadas in Malappuram district was from November 27 to November 30.

