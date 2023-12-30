United Cup: Zverev Leads Germany To 2-1 Victory Over Italy

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Dec 31 (IANS) Alexander Zverev kickstarted his 2024 season in style Saturday with twin victories at the United Cup here to spearhead Germany to 2-1 win over Italy at Ken Rosewall Arena.
After a strong singles win over Lorenzo Sonego in which he did not face a break point, Zverev teamed with Angelique Kerber to win the deciding mixed doubles rubber 6-3, 6-0 over Sonego and Angelica Moratelli.
Earlier on Saturday night Zverev levelled the tie with a powerful 6-7(5) 6-3, 6-4 win Sonego, after Jasmine Paolini had given Italy a 1-0 lead, surviving a bout of cramps to defeat Kerber 6-4, 7-5 in the former World No.1's comeback match from maternity leave.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber was competing for the first time since Wimbledon 2022, having given birth to daughter Liana in February.
--IANS
bc/
MENAFN30122023000231011071ID1107671235
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.