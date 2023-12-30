United Cup: Zverev Leads Germany To 2-1 Victory Over Italy

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Dec 31 (IANS) Alexander Zverev kickstarted his 2024 season in style Saturday with twin victories at the United Cup here to spearhead Germany to 2-1 win over Italy at Ken Rosewall Arena.

After a strong singles win over Lorenzo Sonego in which he did not face a break point, Zverev teamed with Angelique Kerber to win the deciding mixed doubles rubber 6-3, 6-0 over Sonego and Angelica Moratelli.

Earlier on Saturday night Zverev levelled the tie with a powerful 6-7(5) 6-3, 6-4 win Sonego, after Jasmine Paolini had given Italy a 1-0 lead, surviving a bout of cramps to defeat Kerber 6-4, 7-5 in the former World No.1's comeback match from maternity leave.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber was competing for the first time since Wimbledon 2022, having given birth to daughter Liana in February.

