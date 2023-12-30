Argentina Will Not Join BRICS

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

BUENOS ARIES, Argentina – Argentina was among six countries invited in August to join BRICS and make an 11–Nation Bloc, on January 1, 2024.

However, Argentine president Javier Milei has officially notified the BRICS members in a letter released by the Argentine government on Friday – that his country will not join the alliance.

The South American country received an invitation to join the association at the XV BRICS summit in Johannesburg along with Ethiopia, Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

President Milei, in a letter addressed to the leaders of BRICS member countries – Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin, Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, said the moment was not“ opportune ” for Argentina to join as a full member.

He, however, proposed to“ intensify bilateral ties ” and increase“ trade and investment flows ,” and expressed interest in meeting the leaders of BRICS .

