Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces A Definitive Agreement To Acquire Shuttered Broiler Processing Assets In Dexter, Missouri, From Tyson Foods, Inc.

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) RIDGELAND, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) (“Cal-Maine Foods” or the“Company”), the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire a broiler processing plant, hatchery and feed mill in Dexter, Missouri, that were recently closed by Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) (“Tyson”). The Company plans to repurpose the assets for use in egg and egg products production. Cal-Maine Foods expects to close the transaction in its third fiscal quarter.





Cal-Maine Foods will initially convert the broiler processing plant to an egg grading facility. The Company is excited about the growth prospects from this new operation, and, subject to the completion of the transaction, anticipates making additional investments in the facilities and community and creating new jobs. Potential future expansion includes egg products processing capabilities, such as hard-cooked eggs. In connection with the acquisition, Cal-Maine Foods expects to enter into agreements with certain of Tyson's former contract farmers to convert their operations to support Cal-Maine Foods' cage free, free range, or pasture raised egg production operations.

Commenting on the announcement, Sherman Miller, president and chief executive officer of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., stated,“We are pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of the assets of Tyson's former broiler processing facility in Dexter, Missouri. This transaction is consistent with our growth strategy to expand our business through selective acquisitions in addition to our organic growth initiatives. The Dexter location offers an important opportunity to expand our geographic footprint and enhance our ability to serve our valued customers with added production and distribution capabilities in Missouri and surrounding markets. We look forward to working with the Tyson team to close the transaction and to working with the contract growers who will support our shell egg production capabilities. As we extend our market reach, we remain focused on the efficient and sustainable management of our existing and acquired operations and meeting the demands of our customers.”

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, brown, free-range, pasture-raised and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current intent, belief, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our company and our industry. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that are difficult to predict and may be beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements include, among others, (i) the risk factors set forth in the Company's SEC filings (including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K), (ii) the risks and hazards inherent in the shell egg business (including disease, pests, weather conditions and potential for recall), including but not limited to the most recent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza affecting poultry in the U.S., Canada and other countries that was first detected in commercial flocks in the U.S. in February 2022 and that first impacted our flocks in December 2023, (iii) changes in the demand for and market prices of shell eggs and feed costs, (iv) our ability to predict and meet demand for cage-free and other specialty eggs, (v) risks, changes or obligations that could result from our future acquisition of new flocks or businesses and risks or changes that may cause conditions to completing a pending acquisition not to be met, (vi) risks relating to increased costs, and higher and potentially further increases in inflation and interest rates, (vii) our ability to retain existing customers, acquire new customers and grow our product mix, (viii) adverse results in pending litigation matters, (ix) global instability including as a result of the wars in Ukraine and Israel and attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, and (x) any potential resurgence of COVID-19. SEC filings may be obtained from the SEC or the Company's website, . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because, while we believe the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Further, the forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the respective dates thereof, or if no date is stated, as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intent or obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Sherman Miller, President and CEO



Max P. Bowman, Vice President and CFO



(601) 948-6813

The post Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Announces a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Shuttered Broiler Processing Assets in Dexter, Missouri, From Tyson Foods, Inc. appeared first on Caribbean News Global .