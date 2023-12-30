NBU Sells $892.67M On Interbank Foreign Exchange Market

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has sold USD 892.67 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the past week.

The relevant data were posted on the NBU's website, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, following the foreign exchange interventions, between December 25, 2023 and December 29, 2023, the NBU sold USD 892.67 million on the interbank foreign exchange market and acquired USD 0.87 million.

In general, since the beginning of 2023, the NBU has sold USD 28.829 billion and bought USD 219.85 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.

A reminder that the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sold USD 26.380 billion and EUR 1.789 billion, as well as acquired USD 3.267 billion and EUR 110.97 million, on the interbank foreign exchange market in 2022.