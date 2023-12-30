US Coast Guard Repatriates 62 Migrants To Dominican Republic

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – US Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Napier's crew repatriated 62 migrants to the Dominican Republic, Saturday, following three separate interdictions of unlawful migrant ventures near Aguadilla, Cabo Rojo and Nisibon.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders of a migrant vessel at approximately 9 a.m., Wednesday, about 30 miles north of Aguadilla.

A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations law enforcement aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders of a migrant vessel at approximately 3 p.m., Thursday, about 22 miles southwest of Cabo Rojo.

A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew notified Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders of a rustic vessel at approximately 8 p.m., Thursday, about 16 miles northeast of Nisibon.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention .

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue to be a presence in the air and on the waters to detect and deter migrants from attempting to unlawfully enter the US via maritime domain.

“The year is almost over but the Coast Guard and our Homeland Security Task Force – Southeast partners will continue patrols to deter and interdict unlawful maritime migration attempts,” said Lt. Nicholas Fujimoto, Coast Guard District Seven Enforcement Officer.“We remain committed to rescue and repatriate anyone who attempts to illegally immigrate through unsafe voyages by sea.”

