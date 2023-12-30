Spanish Companies Meet With Iraqi PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

In a meeting attended by the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani met with representatives from Spanish businesses and Iraqi entrepreneurs.

The Spanish companies attending the meeting were:



Andra

Consultrans Group : A Madrid-based, "engineering, architectural, strategic consultancy and information and technology projects for the transport sector, both for passengers and goods." Part of the Imathia Global Group ;

Navantia : "A state-owned company ( SEPI Group ), which designs and builds ships with a high technological content for the Spanish Navy and other navies".

Cobasa : Possibly the Spanish construction company " Copasa ", specializing in civil engineering projects.

Equipe Cerámicas

Novargi Industries : "Innovative process solutions"

Tomas Yavdor Engineering Escribano Mechanical and Engineering (EME) : "a world reference company in Aerospace, Defence and Security sectors"

The Iraqi Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the Spanish companies' interest in participating in Iraq's development and infrastructure projects across various economic sectors.

Al-Sudani emphasized the priority given to Spanish companies in collaboration due to their reputation and expertise, particularly in the global railway and transportation sector. He highlighted ongoing projects such as railway connections, including the Najaf-Karbala line, and the upcoming announcement of the Baghdad Metro project. These projects are open for design and discussion with international financial institutions for implementation.

The Prime Minister invited Spanish companies to engage in projects like the rehabilitation of Baghdad International Airport, the Five Residential Cities, and the upcoming Ten New Cities initiative. He assured that the Iraqi government is creating an investment-friendly environment with incentives for foreign companies and partnership opportunities with the Iraqi private sector.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani discussed industrial sector opportunities, mentioning the government's support for the private sector by providing sovereign guarantees of up to 85% of the project cost when implemented in partnership with foreign companies. He concluded by highlighting the government's efforts in developing the energy and renewable energy sectors and encouraged Spanish companies to participate in free zones.

(Sources: Media Office of the Prime Minister; company websites)

