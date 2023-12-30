Ukraine's Government Completes Formation Of Supervisory Board At Naftogaz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Kostiantyn Marievych as a member of the Supervisory Board at NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine, therefore completing its formation.

That's according to the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

The government made a respective decision on the appointment of one more state representative to the company's supervisory board at a meeting on December 29.

"In addition to the fact that it improves the efficiency of the company's management, a strong supervisory board should become a reference point for partners and an impetus for attracting new investments," Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

From June 2021, Marievych held the position of first deputy state secretary at the Cabinet of Ministers. As a representative of the state, Marievych was a member of the supervisory boards of JSC Main Gas Pipelines of Ukraine and JSC Ukrzaliznytsia.