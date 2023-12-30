Two Israeli Officers Killed In Gaza Battles, Says Occupation Army

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) -- Two Israeli occupation army officers, a major in the Golani Brigade's Engineering Battalion and a team commander in the Givati Brigade in Gaza, were killed in the ongoing fighting with the Palestinian resistance groups in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army announced Saturday evening.Since the start of the ground operation in Gaza on October 27, the Israeli army has reported 174 deaths and 936 injuries.According to an announcement made by the occupation army, the total number of its killed officers and soldiers since the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7th has climbed to 502.Furthermore, the Israeli occupation army reported on Saturday that 431 wounded troops were still being treated in hospitals, with 44 critically injured.