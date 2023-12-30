Casualties Reported As Enemy Shell Avdiivka, Selydove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the killing of three people and the wounding of six others in Avdiivka, Selydove and Prohres of the Donetsk region.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian army killed three and wounded six people in Avdiivka, Selydove and Prohres - an investigation has been launched," the post said.

On December 29, Russian troops opened fire on 11 settlements in the Donetsk region: Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Selydove, Pivnichne, Shcherbynivka, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Sieverne, and Soloviove.

The shelling wounded five people and damaged 22 residential buildings, including two apartment blocks, an administrative building, two civilian cars, a school, a police station, and the boiler room of the Kurakhove thermal power plant.