Ukraine Official Says 19 Injured In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people injured in Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv has increased to 19.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary reports, there are no casualties. As of now, 19 are known to have been injured, and 10 of them have been hospitalized. Among them are two children aged 14 and 16. A foreign citizen was also injured. Mostly all the victims are in medium and mild condition, and one woman is in serious condition," Syniehubov said.

Infrastructure in the city center was damaged.

"We are recording damage to a medical institution, apartment buildings, shops, public places and vehicles. One Russian strike damaged the building of a kindergarten," Syniehubov said.

In addition to the central part of the city, there were three hits in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv, Syniehubov said. According to preliminary reports, no one was hurt there.

A series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv at around 19:00 on December 30. Six missiles were fired. As of 21:30, 16 people were reported to have been injured in the attack. Later, the prosecutor's office reported that 20 people had been injured.