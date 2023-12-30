Zelensky: Terrorist State Will Answer For Every Strike Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The terrorist state will bear a fair responsibility for every drone or missile strike against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, a rescue operation is underway again in Kharkiv – 17 people have been injured in another strike. And for every such strike in Kharkiv, in our Kherson region, in the cities and villages of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia regions... For all strikes in Odesa, Sumy region, Kyiv, and all our other cities and regions. For every Shahed drone, for every Russian missile, there will be a fair responsibility of the terrorist state. Both political and very practical," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine was preparing to produce more weapons next year.

"We already have a clear schedule for our international work in January. We are working with our partners on solutions needed by every Ukrainian soldier, our entire nation, our state. And these decisions will be strong. My special gratitude goes to all our partners for the new operational work to strengthen our air defense system. It is not only us who work 24/7 in the free world – and it is important. It is crucial for the resistance against terror not to cease even for a day. So that Russia cannot win anything in this war. And it will be so," Zelensky said.

A series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv at around 19:00 on December 30. Six missiles were fired. As of 21:30, 16 people were reported to have been injured in the attack. Later, the prosecutor's office reported that 20 people had been injured.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine