Death Toll From Russian Missile Attack On Kyiv Rises To 17

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers in Kyiv have found the body of the 17th person killed in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital early on December 29.

The Kyiv city military administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Rescuers discovered one more dead person. Seventeen. A missile strike by Russian non-humans has taken the lives of 17 civilians," the report said.

Earlier reports said that 16 people had been killed in Russian missile strikes on Kyiv.

On Friday, December 29, Russian troops launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine. Since midnight, the invaders attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones and missiles of various types.

In total, the enemy launched about 160 missiles and drones on cities and towns across Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 27 enemy drones and 88 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles.