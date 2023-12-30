General Staff Shows Ukrainian Military Trained In Field Combat Output In United Kingdom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the United Kingdom, Ukrainian warriors are being taught to spend the night in the forest, field trenches and abandoned buildings.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The field combat output of a group of warriors is an important training component of the multinational military training operation, Operation Interflex, on the territory of the United Kingdom,” the report states.

The first field combat output lasts one day, and the final one – up to five days. The military spend the night in the forest, field trenches or abandoned buildings. At the same time, they arrange security and defense measures, and are trained to interact and communicate between groups.

In addition, servicemen have to choose the most optimal things from the whole range of clothing and equipment to match the weather conditions.

Before the training starts, according to the General Staff, each Ukrainian serviceman receives a set of equipment, clothing and footwear for warm and cold weather, as well as in case of rain and wet ground, totaling about USD 3,000. Hence, each warrior has to choose the correct layers of clothing to stay warm and comfortable in outdoor conditions for a long time.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine