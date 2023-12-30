OIC Welcomes South Africa's Taking Israel To ICJ

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation welcomed on Saturday the lawsuit filed by South Africa to the International Court of Justice against the Israeli occupation authorities for committing genocide and war crimes against the Palestinian people.

The crimes of genocide, committed by Israel - the occupying power, include indiscriminate targeting of the civilian population, killing and wounding tens of thousands of Palestinians the majority of whom are women and children, forcibly displacing unarmed civilians and denying them access to basic needs and humanitarian aid, and destroying health, educational and religious facilities, according to a statement from the OIC.

The organization called on the ICJ to respond quickly and take urgent measures to put an end to the crime of genocide committed by the Israeli occupation forces in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Yesterday, the ICJ said in a statement that South Africa filed a genocide case against the Israeli occupation authorities for "the acts and omissions by Israel -- are genocidal in character, as they are committed with the requisite specific intent -- to destroy Palestinians in Gaza Strip. (end)

hss









MENAFN30122023000071011013ID1107671085