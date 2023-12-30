Fourteen People Dead In Ukrainian Attacks SW. Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- At least 14 people, including two children, were killed on Saturday and 108 others wounded in Ukrainian missile and drone attacks on Belgorod city, southwest Russia, nearly 30 km. from the borders with Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the Ukrainian forces used the banned cluster bombs and Olkha missiles in what it called indiscriminate attacks on civilian targets.

The Ministry vowed that this crime would not go unpunished, noting that the Russian retaliation will continue to be focused solely on military targets in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said the attacks resulted in extensive damage and set ablaze nearly 40 buildings, including a shopping center and apartment buildings. (end)

