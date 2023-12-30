Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH -- The OIC welcomes the genocide case brought by South Africa to the International Court of Justice against the Israeli occupation forces.
GAZA -- The Palestinian death toll rises further to 21,672 martyrs since the start of the Israeli occupation war on Gaza Strip.
BEIRUT -- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon mourns the martyrdom of four of members in battles against the Israeli occupation army.
MOSCOW -- At least 14 Russian are killed and 108 others wounded in Ukrainian missile and drone attacks on the southern Belgorod city. (end) gb
MENAFN30122023000071011013ID1107671083
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.