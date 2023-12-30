Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH -- The OIC welcomes the genocide case brought by South Africa to the International Court of Justice against the Israeli occupation forces.

GAZA -- The Palestinian death toll rises further to 21,672 martyrs since the start of the Israeli occupation war on Gaza Strip.

BEIRUT -- The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon mourns the martyrdom of four of members in battles against the Israeli occupation army.

MOSCOW -- At least 14 Russian are killed and 108 others wounded in Ukrainian missile and drone attacks on the southern Belgorod city.