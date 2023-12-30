               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Tourist Arrivals In Sri Lanka Cross 200,000 In December


12/30/2023 7:13:24 PM

Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka crossed the 200,000 mark in December, the highest arrivals for the last four years in one month.

Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said that total arrivals for 2023 will be almost close to 1.5 million which was the original target set in Jan 2023.

Sri Lanka's tourism sector has been on a recovery following an economic crisis last year.

The recovery in the tourism sector has helped stabilize Sri Lanka's foreign reserves which dropped significantly in 2022.

The Tourism Minister announced several new initiatives in 2023 to help boost the tourism sector. (Colombo Gazette)

