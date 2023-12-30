Canada – Jordan Discussed Ongoing Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Yesterday, prime minister Justin Trudeau spoke with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan, discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East and noted their concerns regarding potential regional impacts.

The leaders highlighted the importance of working with partners to prevent escalation of the conflict in the region, exchanged views on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the importance of increasing the volume of life-saving humanitarian aid for civilians, the prime minister's office – communications announced.

“Prime minister Trudeau reiterated Canada's support for the right of Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace, dignity, and security, and he reaffirmed the importance of renewing efforts toward a two-state solution to secure lasting peace in the region, and welcomed opportunities for dialogue among partners to further these efforts.”

According to the prime minister's office – communications:“The leaders agreed to remain in close contact as the situation continues to evolve.”

Prime minister Trudeau is in Jamaica on a family vacation over the holiday break from December 26, 2023 to January 4, 2024.

Canada-Jordan relations

Canada's response to the crisis in Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

