THE ALPHA CENTER- CENTER-BASED RESPITE-AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TACONIC INNOVATIONS ALPHA CENTER- A CENTER-BASED RESPITE-AFTER-SCHOOL PROGRAM

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Taconic Innovations is excited to announce the opening of our new center-based after-school respite program, providing a vital resource for individuals and families with autism and other developmental disabilities in East Fishkill/Wappingers Falls community.According to Mathias Oni-Eseleh, Jr., Director of Strategy and Innovations for Taconic Innovations“We are thrilled to open our doors to everyone in Wappingers. East Fishkill, Hopewell Junction, with the launch of the Alpha Center, a center-based respite after-school program. The Alpha Centers' mission aligns with the mission and vision of Taconic Innovations to provide unique and innovative services and support to those who come to us for support. Taconic Innovation understands the challenges that caregivers face daily, and the goal of the Alpha Center is to offer relief, allowing families to recharge while their loved ones receive assistance with their homework and exceptional care in a supportive environment.”The Alpha Center was made possible through a donation by the Taconic Innovation Foundation. We invite Care Managers, Family members, and neighbors to tour the facility. This will allow care managers and family members to gain more experience with the services and support provided through the center-based respite-after-school program. Tours will start on January 2nd, 2024, from 2 pm to 4 pm.Taconic Innovations is committed to positively impacting the lives of individuals and families. Taconic Innovations believes everyone deserves the opportunity to realize their dreams, and we build a bridge to independence. The Alpha Center represents our crucial step in fulfilling this commitment.For more information, ContactAlpha Center-Center Based Respite -After School ProgramFirst Floor872 Route 376Wappingers Falls, New York 12590Phone: 845-592-1236...

MATHIAS ONI-ESELEH JR.

TACONIC INNOVATIONS

+1 646-965-4905

