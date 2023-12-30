Colonel Michael Chapman Endorsed By VFAF Veterans For Trump To Unseat Incumbant Steve Allison Texas District 121

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVFAF Veterans for Trump has announced the endorsement of Colonel Michael Chapman for Texas House of Representatives District 121The incumbent Steve Allison voted to impeach AG Ken PaxtonMichael Chapman is the VFAF Texas State Chapter President and has developed an America First all star Texas team to represent the national veterans organization on the ground in Texas. Texas high profiles Malcom Chakery and Tom Slocum have joined the organization to serve under Chapman.BIO Mike Champion has been part of the San Antonio community for many years, working tirelessly to make it a better place. He started in the military serving as a combat medic, going on to become a physician assistant (PA) working in emergency medicine and cardiac surgery assigned to many locations. He is also a Texas RN who continues to serve as a medical provider in a variety of settings. In addition to retiring from active-duty US Army in 1994, Mike continued to serve in the Texas State Guard for over 15 years totaling 37 years of service to Country and State. Serving from E-1 through NCO, on to Chief Warrant Officer and finally on to Colonel in the Texas State Guard where his final assignment was as Deputy Commander of the TXSG Medical BrigadeIn other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230's Constitutionality.jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

