Rhonda Hammond, AIA Becomes 2024 President Of AIA Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhonda Hammond, AIA, is the new president of the Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, or AIA Florida. Hammond, an architect based out of Tallahassee, FL, is a life-long proponent of advocacy, stepping naturally into the role at the helm of AIA Florida, which serves as the "voice of the profession."

Rhonda Hammond, AIA, begins her term as AIA Florida's 2024 president.

Continue Reading

Hammond is a graduate of Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University's (FAMU) School of Architecture and Engineering Technology, where she has served as an associate professor of architecture and later received a Master of Sustainable Design from the University of Florida. Hammond has served at her local chapter of AIA in Tallahassee in many positions, including president in 2019 and at the state level as vice president, chairing the Advocacy Committee.

Hammond is passionate about demonstrating the value architects provide to their communities and why architecture matters for all.

She helped to coordinate disaster relief efforts after Hurricane Michael devastated the panhandle and has fostered communication throughout her career between municipalities and local architects to develop long term goals for their communities.

AIA Florida's continuing education efforts and annual convention will center on Hammond's narrative of why architecture matters as evident in the spaces one works, lives and plays, and will be highlighted by its People's Choice contest, featuring buildings that bring value to the community and beyond in all aspects.

"We are excited to bring Rhonda Hammond's vision of why architecture matters to membership and the community at large in the coming year," said AIA Florida Executive Vice President/CEO Becky Magdaleno, CAE. "Rhonda will bring a voice not only to the value of architecture in our communities, but also demonstrate why architects are resolute leaders and advocates."

Hammond is the third consecutive woman to serve as president of AIA Florida, making her the sixth in the past 10 years, continuing a showing of strong diverse leadership for the state association, which consists of over 4,000 members.



"I believe there is no more honorable profession than that of an architect," said Hammond. "The privilege of designing spaces that shape the character of our communities also comes with much responsibility. As trained critical thinkers, this makes us (architects) uniquely qualified to be the problem solvers of our time."

The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, headquartered in Tallahassee, represents the interests of more than 4,000 members in Florida. Members adhere to a code of ethics and professional conduct that assures the client, the public and colleagues of an AIA-member architect's dedication to the highest standards in professional practice.

Media contact:

Heather Johnson

[email protected]



SOURCE Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects