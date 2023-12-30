Brazil’S 2023 Tourism Surge Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In November 2023, Brazil marked a tourism milestone, surpassing pre-pandemic international tourist arrivals.



The country welcomed 504,395 foreign visitors, marking a 7% increase from 2019 and achieving the second-highest historical visitor count, just behind 2015's record.



Argentine tourists, drawn by major events at Rio's Maracanã Stadium, contributed significantly, says Embratu .



They made up 25% of November's international visitors. Two key events, the Copa Libertadores final and a Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier, were major attractions.



This tourism boost indicates Brazil's sector recovery, with a projection of 6 million tourists by 2023's end.







This highlights Brazil' growing appeal as a global tourist destination. Brazil is on track for a record year in tourism revenue, expecting to reach 34 billion reais ($6.93 billion).



In the previous year, Brazil attracted 3.6 million international tourists, generating 24 billion reais ($4.90 billion).

Mexico is leading the region

Comparing Brazil's figures with other Latin American countries emphasizes its tourism success.



Mexico, leading the region, welcomed 38.33 million tourists. Despite the pandemic, Mexico kept its borders open, aiding its tourism sector.



Other countries like the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Argentina, and Peru also saw significant tourist numbers.



The Dominican Republic's beaches and resorts attracted 7.16 million tourists, while Colombia's diverse landscapes and culture brought in 4.40 million visitors.



Argentina and Peru, with their unique attractions, welcomed 3.89 million and 5.275 million tourists, respectively.



Brazil's impressive tourism figures reflect its diverse offerings, from Rio's vibrancy to the Amazon's allure.



This positions Brazil not only as a key player in Latin America but also as a formidable competitor globally.



Latin America's tourism sector, featuring Mexico's historical sites and the Dominican Republic's beaches, makes it a prime destination for global travelers.

