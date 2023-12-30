Bolivia Court Blocks Morales’ 2025 Candidacy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new development, Bolivia's Constitutional Court issued a significant decision, reshaping the nation's political future.



This ruling barred ex-President Evo Morales from contesting the 2025 elections, emphasizing constitutional term limits for the presidency.



Morales, president from 2006 to 2019, led with noteworthy successes and faced major challenges.



His rule, marked by social reforms and economic growth, ended after controversial elections and a failed term limit referendum in Bolivia.



The court's decision, rooted in the principle that indefinite re-election is not a human right, overturned a 2017 ruling that had permitted Morales to consider a third term.



This legal pivot highlights Bolivia's commitment to constitutional governance and democratic values.







Morales criticized the ruling as being politically charged on social media, alleging it as proof of Bolivia's right-wing conspiracy against his MAS party .



Aligning with the 2021 Inter-American Court of Human Rights resolution, the court's decision echoed the international consensus that indefinite re-election is not a human right.



This alignment strengthens Bolivia's adherence to democratic principles. The ruling elicited diverse reactions.



Former President Jeanine Añez and opposition leaders like Luis Fernando Camacho and Carlos Mesa underscored the ruling's role in bolstering Bolivia's democracy and legal system.



Independent analysts and constitutional experts also recognized the ruling's importance in reinforcing democratic norms and preventing authoritarian tendencies.



Public opinion in Bolivia is split on this issue, reflecting the nation's complex political dynamics.



Some view the court's decision as a stride towards democratic stability, while others see it as a curtailment of political freedom.



This ruling is crucial, affecting Morales's political future and symbolizing Bolivia's dedication to democratic values and constitutional power limits.



It signifies a broader movement in Latin America toward strengthening democratic governance and the rule of law.

MENAFN30122023007421016031ID1107671029