Paving The Way To 7-Figure Ventures: Thought Leadership Business School Live 2023 Propels Professionals To New Heights

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The recent Thought Leadership Business School Live 2023 event, held at the Courtyard by Marriott Calgary Airport, revolutionized the approach for 6-figure professionals aiming to elevate their careers. Attendees, including professionals from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and beyond, immersed themselves in a two-day experience designed to unlock the secrets of growing a 7-figure thought leadership brand.The mission of The Thought Leadership Business School Live 2023 is to guide professionals, coaches, and speakers in developing million-dollar consulting businesses by harnessing their expertise as thought leaders. With captivating panel discussions covering topics such as 7-figure Wealth Building Strategies and innovative approaches to financial success, the event boasted over 15 sessions and featured insights from 16 distinguished speakers.”The fastest way to grow a million dollar brand is to leverage your expertise as an authority by building thought leadership,” says Event Founder and Owner of Eny Consulting Eno Eka.“When you do this, you don't chase clients, they chase after you instead. This positions you as the authoritative expert, commanding your worth for your knowledge and skill set, turning the vision of being a highly paid leader into a reality.”Eka's journey began when she arrived in Canada; however, her bags were lost by the airline upon arrival. Faced with the challenge of having to buy everything she needed to survive, including paying rent six months ahead, she persevered with the remaining $500 she had left over. She turned adversity into opportunity, leveraging her experiences to discover innovative solutions that propelled her to success. Within six months she landed a six-figure salary, and as she embraced entrepreneurship, she grossed over $1 million annually nearly two years later with a thriving thought leadership brand.As one of her many successful ventures, The Thought Leadership Business School Live 2023 featured influential keynote speakers including: Chris and Ashley Kirkwood of Speak Your Way to Cash, who shared insights on leveraging speaking as a sales tool; multi-award-winning lawyer Charles Osuji of Osuji & Smith who spoke on his entrepreneurial journey, transitioning from intern to owner within two years at one of Canada's largest Black-owned law firms; and other prominent speakers, like transformational mindset coach Ehi Ade-Mabo, financial literacy business coach Adeola Monofi, and more.Building on the triumph of the 2023 event, preparations for The Thought Leadership Business School Live 2024 are already underway. For more information on elevating your career and joining the journey toward thought leadership excellence, visit .ABOUT ENO EKA:Eno Eka, a highly accomplished business analyst and consultant with Eny Consulting and Business Analysis School, aids professionals in leveraging their existing skills and experience to land 6-figure jobs. Widely recognized as an award-winning career coach, she is host of the Fireside Chat with Eno Livestream Podcast where she shares valuable insights on job search tips and strategies for new immigrants. Eno has won numerous awards such as Forbes 30 under 30, Top 100 Black Women to Watch in Canada, Canada's Most Powerful Women Top 100 and countless more. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Disrupt Magazine, Brainz Magazine and The New York Finance, to name a few.

