Auscura Improves Its Patient Communication Platform With Advanced Technology Integration

Derived from 'aus' (to listen) and 'cura' (to treat), Auscura is committed to transforming healthcare communication revolutionizing outcomes and efficiency.

- Tom Scaletta, MD FAAEM, CEO, Auscura

BURR RIDGE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- INNOVATING HEALTHCARE COMMUNICATION WITH INTELLIGENT AUTOMATION AND DATA ANALYTICS

Today, Auscura , a leader in healthcare communication solutions, announced the launch of version 4.0 of its groundbreaking platform, SmartContact, which integrates smart technology, data analytics, and automated messaging systems. This innovative approach is set to revolutionize how healthcare providers engage with patients, enhancing communication efficiency and effectiveness.

BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN PHYSICIANS AND PATIENTS

In an era where technology plays a pivotal role in every aspect of life, Auscura brings advancements to healthcare. The SmartContact platform personalizes patient interactions, ensuring relevant and engaging communication. Incorporating data analytics allows for a deeper understanding of patient needs, leading to improved healthcare experiences.

EFFICIENT AND EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION

A crucial need in the healthcare industry is effective and efficient communication. With automated messaging systems, the platform ensures a timely and accurate exchange of information. This automation improved patient outcomes by uncovering which patients are having an unexpected worsening of their condition, should return for an urgent re-evaluation, require modification of their aftercare plan, and cannot afford a prescription medication. The system is intuitive, ensuring ease of use for providers and patients.

COMPLIANCE AND SECURITY AT THE FOREFRONT

In developing their software, Auscura has placed utmost importance on data security and compliance with healthcare regulations. The platform upholds the highest data protection standards, ensuring secure and confidential patient information.

INVITATION TO PILOT SMARTCONTACT

Auscura invites hospital systems and healthcare providers to experience the innovative SmartContact platform firsthand. Demonstrations are available upon request, showcasing how the integration of rule-based logic, data analytics, and automation transforms patient communication in healthcare.

Julie Danker, MSW

CXO, Auscura

