Palestinian Death Tool Tops 21,672 From Israeli Occupation Onslaught On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The number of Palestinian martyrs since the start of the Israeli occupation aggression against Gaza Strip on October 7 rose furhter to 21,672 in addition to 56,165 injured people, according to local medical sources.

Seventy percent of the victims of the aggression against Gaza are children and women, Spokesman of the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a press conference on Saturday.

The occupation committed several massacres against Palestinian families during the past 24 hours, in which hundreds were killed and wounded. Al-Qudra warned of the dangers of famine and drought affecting more than 1.9 million displaced people who lack adequate shelter, water, food, medicine, and safety.

Al-Qudra demonstrated that the medical teams in the northern Gaza Strip were able to restart (Al-Ahly Al-Arabi), (Patient's Friends), (Al-Sahaba), (Al-Helou International), (Al-Awda) Hospital, and several primary care centers, despite the significant risks surrounding the movement and work of medical teams as a result of the continuous bombing, for residential neighborhoods and the vicinity of health institutions.

Al-Qudra demanded that international institutions, led by the International Committee of the Red Cross, visit and inspect the detainees, especially medical and humanitarian personnel, and mobilize internationally to release them by international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

According to the health authorities, the Israeli occupation has arrested 99 health personnel, led by hospital directors in northern Gaza, since the start of the aggression. (end)

