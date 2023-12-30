Thunderstorms Batter Australia's East, Heatwave Grips North

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Severe thunderstorms battered parts of eastern Australia on
Saturday, bringing heavy rain, giant hail and strong winds, days
after another storm hit the region over the Christmas holidays, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.
A wild weather system is forecast to stretch more than 1,000 kms
(620 miles) from Port Macquarie in the state of New South Wales to
Rockhampton in Queensland, with southeastern Queensland expected to
bear the brunt of the storm.
"We're now entering another active period of thunderstorms,"
David Grant, forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said during a
press briefing. "There is potential for further isolated, very
dangerous thunderstorms."
Some regions picked up about 110 mm (4.3 inches) of rain,
roughly a month's total, in two hours on Saturday morning, while
hailstones as big as 6 cm (2.4 inches) were also spotted. The bad
weather is expected to continue into the new year.
Two people were taken to hospital after lightning strikes, one
while inside a car and the other on an excavator.
The storms follow severe weather on Dec. 25 and 26 that killed
10 people and knocked out power for tens of thousands of properties
across the east, and after Cyclone Jasper earlier this month caused
widespread flooding and damage.
Australia's December-February summer is under the influence of
the El Nino phenomenon, which can cause weather extremes ranging
from wildfires to cyclones and prolonged droughts.
About 28,000 properties are still without power and the latest
storms will hamper reconnection efforts, Queensland state Premier
Steven Miles told reporters.
As Queensland endures its second major storm in a week, an
intense heatwave was sweeping across Australia's north and west.
Temperatures in Marble Bar, a remote old mining town in the
northwest of the state of Western Australia, are expected to touch
49°C (120°F) on Saturday.
But mild weather is forecast for the southeast, including Sydney,
on Sunday as Australia's biggest city gears up for New Year's Eve
celebrations. Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to
prime harbourside spots to watch the famous fireworks that ring in
the new year.
