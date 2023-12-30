Pakistan Election Body Rejects Ex-PM Imran Khan's Nomination For 2024 Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Pakistan's election body has rejected former Prime Minister
Imran Khan's nomination to contest the 2024 national elections in
two constituencies, officials and his party's media team said on
Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.
The 71-year-old former cricket star has been embroiled in a tangle
of political and legal battles since he was ousted as prime
minister in April 2022. He has not been seen in public since he was
jailed for three years in August for unlawfully selling state gifts
while in office from 2018 to 2022.
Khan has been disqualified from contesting the national elections
scheduled for February 8 because of the corruption conviction, but
he nevertheless filed nomination papers for the elections on
Friday, his media team said.
In a list of rejected candidates from Lahore, the Election
Commission of Pakistan said Khan's nomination was rejected because
he was not a registered voter of the constituency and because he is
“convicted by the court of law and has been disqualified.”
His media team said the commission had also rejected his nomination
to contest the elections from his hometown, Mianwali.
Khan, who is widely seen as the country's most popular leader, says
he is being targeted by the powerful military, which wants to keep
him out of the polls. The military denies the charge.
Pakistan's Supreme Court granted Khan bail in a case related to a
leak of state secrets last Friday, a day after a high court refused
to suspend his disqualification from contesting the elections.
