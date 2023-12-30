Two South Koreans Abducted By Armed Group In Nigeria Released: Seoul

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two South Koreans have been released after being abducted nearly
three weeks ago by an unidentified armed group in Nigeria, the
foreign ministry in Seoul said Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.
Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria and foreign workers
have been targeted in the past by criminal gangs, especially those
working in remote mining or construction projects.
The two Koreans, who were abducted in southern Nigeria on
December 12, are employees of Daewoo Engineering & Construction
Co., a major South Korean builder, according to Seoul's Yonhap news
agency.
South Korean authorities secured their custody on Friday,
Seoul's foreign ministry said, further stating that they are in
good health.
The men“have been moved to a safe area after a medical
examination, and have spoken to their families” via phone, the
ministry said in a statement sent to AFP.
The foreign ministry said their release was secured thanks to
“close cooperation” between the government in Seoul and the
company, and through“collaboration” with Nigerian military, police
and intelligence authorities.
It did not state if any ransom was paid.
During the abduction incident, members of the armed group killed
four bodyguards, who are Nigerian soldiers, as well as two local
drivers, Seoul said in the statement.
The South Korean government vowed to“continue to review the
measures for the protection” of its nationals in Nigeria.
Seoul will“actively engage with relevant government agencies,
businesses, and overseas Koreans to prevent kidnapping incidents,”
it added.
Several Asian companies including from China and South Korea
operate in Nigeria and are often involved with the country's road
and railway construction projects.
