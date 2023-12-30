               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ronaldo Tops Ranking Of World Sports Stars In 2023


12/30/2023 3:11:13 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The company Hopper HQ, which deals with SM, announced the rating of world sports stars by the end of 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo, the striker of the Portuguese national team and the Saudi club Al-Nasr, became its leader, Azernews reports.

The second place was taken by Inter Miami striker Lionel Messi.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli came in third place. The company placed Al-Hilal striker Neymar in the fourth position. The fifth is Los Angeles forward LeBron James.

Ronaldo has played 17 matches in the Saudi Arabian championship this season, scoring 19 goals and nine assists.

