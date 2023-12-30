Ronaldo Tops Ranking Of World Sports Stars In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The company Hopper HQ, which deals with SM, announced the rating
of world sports stars by the end of 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo, the
striker of the Portuguese national team and the Saudi club Al-Nasr,
became its leader, Azernews reports.
The second place was taken by Inter Miami striker Lionel
Messi.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli came in third place. The company
placed Al-Hilal striker Neymar in the fourth position. The fifth is
Los Angeles forward LeBron James.
Ronaldo has played 17 matches in the Saudi Arabian championship
this season, scoring 19 goals and nine assists.
